Only One Goal Apart: Vihiga Queens, Police Renew Rivalry in FKFWPL Return - Capital Sports
Police Bullets players celebrate one of their goals against Zetech Sparks in a past match. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

Football

Only One Goal Apart: Vihiga Queens, Police Renew Rivalry in FKFWPL Return

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 7, 2025 — The Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League (FKFWPL) returns this weekend with top-of-the-table drama as four time WPL champions Vihiga Queens and defending champions Kenya Police Bullets resume their title chase, separated by just a single goal at the summit.

Both teams head into Match Week 5 level on 9 points, but Vihiga Queens sit top courtesy of a superior goal difference.

With the race already heating up early in the season, every goal and every point now counts.

Vihiga Queens will look to extend their perfect start when they host Ulinzi Starlets at Moi Stadium, Kisumu, on Sunday afternoon.

The clash promises fireworks, pitting the two 2023 finalists against each other in what could shape the title picture.

Meanwhile, Kenya Police Bullets, buoyed by their emphatic 6–0 victory over Gideon Starlets, will be in action earlier on the same day against Kisumu Allstarlets at the same venue, from 1 PM.

The Bullets will be aiming for another strong performance as they continue to pile pressure on the leaders.

Elsewhere, Bungoma Queens host Kayole Starlets at Bungoma Polytechnic Grounds, while Soccer Assassins face Kibera Soccer Women at Ebusakami Grounds in Luanda, both fixtures kicking off at 1 PM.

The weekend action begins on Saturday, November 8, with Gideon Starlets welcoming Zetech Sparks to Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay at 2 PM, and Trinity Starlets taking on Kisped Queens at Comboni Polytechnic Grounds, Gilgil, from 1 PM.

As the league resumes continues, the focus will be firmly on the top two sides, Vihiga Queens and Kenya Police Bullets, whose tight battle at the top is already shaping up to be one of the most thrilling title races in recent seasons.

