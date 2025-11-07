Kisumu keen to position self as sporting destination and talent hub - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o partakes in a game of chess.

chess

Kisumu keen to position self as sporting destination and talent hub

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, November 7, 2025 – Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting events that nurture young talent and promote intellectual sports such as chess.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during the official opening of the 2025 Victoria East Africa Under-21 Chess Tournament in Kisumu, Prof. Nyong’o expressed pride in hosting the prestigious regional event, which has drawn some of the brightest young chess players from across East Africa and beyond.

Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o partakes in a game of chess at 2025 Victoria East Africa Under-21 Chess Tournament in Kisumu.

“This year’s tournament has brought together some of the sharpest young chess players from across the region. It is truly inspiring to see these talented minds come together to test their skills and celebrate the spirit of competition,” said Nyong’o.

The Governor pledged continued support for the annual tournament, promising to provide the necessary facilities and partnerships to ensure its growth and success in the coming years.

He emphasized that chess is more than just a game of victory, it is a discipline that teaches patience, strategy, and resilience.

Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o participates in a game of chess at 2025 Victoria East Africa Under-21 Chess Tournament in Kisumu.

“Chess is not just about winning; it’s about engaging with others, learning, and growing through challenge and discipline. We warmly welcome all players to Kisumu, and may the sharpest minds prevail,” he added.

The tournament is expected to boost Kisumu’s reputation as a hub for both sporting and intellectual excellence in the region.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020