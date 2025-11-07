Kisumu keen to position self as sporting destination and talent hub

KISUMU, Kenya, November 7, 2025 – Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting events that nurture young talent and promote intellectual sports such as chess.

Speaking during the official opening of the 2025 Victoria East Africa Under-21 Chess Tournament in Kisumu, Prof. Nyong’o expressed pride in hosting the prestigious regional event, which has drawn some of the brightest young chess players from across East Africa and beyond.

Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o partakes in a game of chess at 2025 Victoria East Africa Under-21 Chess Tournament in Kisumu.

“This year’s tournament has brought together some of the sharpest young chess players from across the region. It is truly inspiring to see these talented minds come together to test their skills and celebrate the spirit of competition,” said Nyong’o.

The Governor pledged continued support for the annual tournament, promising to provide the necessary facilities and partnerships to ensure its growth and success in the coming years.

He emphasized that chess is more than just a game of victory, it is a discipline that teaches patience, strategy, and resilience.

“Chess is not just about winning; it’s about engaging with others, learning, and growing through challenge and discipline. We warmly welcome all players to Kisumu, and may the sharpest minds prevail,” he added.

The tournament is expected to boost Kisumu’s reputation as a hub for both sporting and intellectual excellence in the region.