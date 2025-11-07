Dream Come True for Kipchoge as marathon legend meets America’s first black president

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 7, 2025 – Two-time Olympic marathon Eliud Kipchoge had the extraordinary privilege of meeting former U.S President Barack Obama.

The historic encounter marked a shared commitment to inspire and empower the next generation through sport, education and Leadership.

Kipchoge expressed deep admiration for President Obama, describing him as a global advocate for unity who has remained humble and disciplined throughout his career, the very ethos that Kipchoge himself lives by.

“Meeting President Obama is a moment I will treasure. It strengthens my resolve to inspire those around me as we strive toward a united world,” the double Olympic champion said.

The two leaders engaged in a thoughtful conversation reflecting on leadership, legacy and the vital role that young people play in shaping the future.

Double world record holder Eliud Kipchoge during his meeting with Barrack Obama.

“Our conversation was one of reflection and shared purpose about leadership, legacy, and how the next generation can rise through sport, education, and service,” Kipchoge said.

A key focus was exploring collaborative initiatives between the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation and the Obama Foundation.

Together, they aim to champion youth leadership, expand educational access, and harness sport’s transformative power to inspire young people to believe that no dream is too distant and no beginning too small.

Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge.

“We share a vision of hope and possibility, believing that through partnership, we can create meaningful change,” the two-time world record holder said.

The meeting comes almost a week after Kipchoge launched a seven-continent marathon adventure in which he will seek to establish a running movement by competing in seven marathons in each of the continents.

It came a few hours after Kipchoge had achieved the historic feat of competing at the six World Marathon Majors by running at the New York Marathon.

The 41-year-old clocked 2:14:36 to finish 17th in the men’s 42km.