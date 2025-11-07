Capital FM signs media partnership with KRU for Africa Women’s 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 7 — Capital FM has signed a media partnership with the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) for the upcoming Africa Women’s 7s in Nairobi.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the RFUEA Grounds on Friday, Capital FM Managing Director Symon Bargurei said the deal brings together two brands committed to women’s and youth excellence.

“This partnership is a strategic alignment of two high-energy brands. Rugby 7s is fast-paced and dynamic, and it perfectly resonates with the youthful, engaged audience that Capital FM serves,” Bargurei said.

Capital Group Limited Managing Director Symon Bargurei, Kenya Rugby Union Chairperson Harriet Okatch, and KRU CEO Thomas Odundo pose for a photo during the launch of the partnership making Capital FM the Official Media Partner for the 2025 Africa Women’s 7s Rugby Tournament. /November 7, 2025

He added that Capital FM will use its platforms to elevate women’s rugby by amplifying the tournament and driving attendance on November 15–16.

“We’re committed not just to covering the event, but to amplifying the spectacle and driving record attendance. This is a commitment to African sport, female excellence, and high-value entertainment,” he said.

KRU Chair Harriet Okatch hailed the partnership as a boost for the women’s game.

“This partnership is a game-changer for women’s rugby. Many people still don’t realise how good the Lionesses are, and this is a strong opportunity to show it,” Okatch said.

The annual tournament will feature 12 teams, including hosts Kenya, defending champions South Africa, Uganda, Madagascar, Ivory Coast, Mauritius, and Ghana, among others. The Lionesses will be seeking to turn the tables on South Africa, who beat them to last year’s title in Accra, Ghana.