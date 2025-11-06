‘Referee cost us the game,’ – Akwana fumes over officiating after loss to Police

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 6, 2025 – Sofapaka head coach Ezekiel Akwana was fuming at the referee at the final whistle of Wednesday’s Kenya Premier League encounter against Kenya Police.

Akwana insists the referee was inept to oversee the fixture due to the wrong decisions, which cost them victory against the law enforcers.

“The referee cost us victory today because his officiating was not up to par. He made a number of wrong decisions, most of which went against us. At one point, I heard the linesman telling him to issue a yellow card, which he was hesitant to do,” the gaffer said.

The former Mathare United head coach becomes the latest coach to lament over officiating standards in the league.

Last Sunday, Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor raised concerns over some of the refereeing decisions in their 1-1 draw with Ulinzi Stars at the Kasarani Stadium.

Batoto Ba Mungu lost 1-0 to the home team, old boy Edward ‘Ondimo’ Omondi converting from close range in the 41st minute to seal the three points for the hosts.

The 2008 Kenya Premier League champions have been blowing hot and cold in the new season – winning twice, drawing the same number of games while losing three.

Their loss to Dusan Stojanovic’s side came four days after mauling newbies Nairobi United 2-0 at the Dandora Stadium.

However, Akwana was more understanding of his charges, noting that their weekend fixture had sapped their energy for the Police tie.

“The players were a bit leggy because we have literally played back-to-back matches. You could see that in the first half we were struggling to get up to speed with the game and then this improved in the second half. So, hopefully, in our next match we will be able to move the ball more speedily,” the former Sofapaka midfielder said.

The gaffer also attributed the tough afternoon to a number of injuries to his team, which destabilized the game plan he had laid out.

Akwana will be thankful for the close to one week rest that Sofapaka are going to enjoy until their next fixture on Monday, against Posta Rangers at Dandora Stadium.