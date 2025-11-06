NBA's last unbeaten record goes as Thunder lose - Capital Sports
Action between Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers. PHOTO/PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Basketball

NBA’s last unbeaten record goes as Thunder lose

Published

PORTLAND, United States, November 6, 2025 – The Portland Trail Blazers fought back to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder and halt the NBA’s last remaining unbeaten record.

The defending champions won their opening eight games of the new NBA season but their streak ended as Portland came back from 22 points down to win 121-119.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 35 points for Oklahoma City and last season’s Most Valuable Player has now scored 20 or more in 81 consecutive games, extending the third-longest streak in NBA history.

Luka Doncic got the better of Victor Wembanyama as the Los Angeles Lakers claimed a 118-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Elsewhere, the Brooklyn Nets became the last team to claim their first win of the season, beating the injury-hit Indiana Pacers 112-103.

Nikola Jokic registered a triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 122-112 win over the Miami Heat, while the New York Knicks scored 83 points in the second half to claim a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

