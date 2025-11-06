Last chance salon for NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale slots at Nyahururu Mug

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 6, 2025 – More golfers will have a chance to qualify for the 2025 NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale during the Nyahururu Golf Club monthly mug on Saturday, November 8th ahead of yet another busy golfing weekend.

The mug will serve as a mini qualifier, with the main qualifying legs coming to an end last weekend at the Muthaiga Golf Club, where six players booked their slots for the finale.

The Nyahururu event will be the last chance for players to qualify for the Grand Finale showdown set to take place at Muthaiga on November 28.

NCBA Group Director John Gachora described the series as a success thus far as far as growing the sport is concerned.

“We are excited to support yet another busy and vibrant weekend for golf with three key events supported by NCBA taking place: the Nyahururu Golf Club monthly mug, the NCBA Manchester Salver which is part of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series, and the Kiambu Golf Club Captains Prize. These tournaments highlight our commitment to growing golf across the region, providing platforms for golfers to showcase their talent and fostering the spirit of competition and community. We look forward to witnessing outstanding performances,” Gachora said.

Last Saturday, junior player Brianna Ngecu put up a solid performance to emerge as the Overall Lady Winner during the Muthaiga Golf Club leg of the NCBA Series.

The 13-year-old carded an impressive 81 strokes, playing off handicap 10 to floor the ladies on the course and book her spot for the upcoming Grand Finale.

Quram Bhatti (handicap +1) returned an impressive 71 gross to emerge the Overall Men Winner and seal his spot, beating Bhavnish Chandaria on Count Back.

In Division Two, Christine Ng’ang’a and Ravi Patel emerged as the Lady and Men winners after returning 42 and 41 points respectively.

Wanjiku Mbuthi emerged as the Overall Division Three winner with 39 points, as Maina Kaniu won the Junior category after carding 40 points.

Edwin Olweny and Daniel Chege were the guest and staff winners respectively.

Elsewhere, more than 160 golfers are expected to battle for the Kiambu Golf Club Captain’s Prize, this Saturday.

The tournament week has already featured the Clergy and Friends event, juniors day, a seniors tournament, and a special curtain raiser, boosting anticipation for Saturday’s showdown which will be followed by the Caddies Tournament on Monday, November 10.

Speaking ahead of the main tournament on Saturday, outgoing Captain William Muguima expressed his enthusiasm, thanking NCBA, who are this year’s title sponsor, for the support towards making the day a success.

“Welcoming over 160 players for this year’s Captain’s Prize is a great milestone for Kiambu Golf Club. This turnout speaks to the work we have done this year with the support of all the members, and it will be a good weekend to crown it all. We look forward to an exceptional tournament with lasting memories for all participants and thank NCBA and all our sponsors for making this week a success,” Muguima said.

Meanwhile, action in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series will head to the Eldoret Golf Club for the Manchester Salver from Friday, November 7 to Sunday, November 9.

In the absence of defending champion Michael Karanga, Elly Barno, Rafael Lemingani, Kenneth Serem, and John Koina will be aiming to clinch the title.

The quintet finished second last year with a score of 7-over-par after three rounds.

However, they will face stiff competition from Josphat Rono, Elvis Muigua, and Isaac Makokha, among others, who are among the 78 players registered for the competition.