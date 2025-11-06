History maker David Munyua not scared of competing at 'World Cup' of darts - Capital Sports
From Left: Peter Waciuri, Aryan Khalsa, Kenya Darts Association (KDA) chair Wilson Githae and David Munyua at the launch of the Nairobi Darts Masters.

Darts

History maker David Munyua not scared of competing at ‘World Cup’ of darts

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 6, 2025 – Africa’s sole representative at this year’s Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Championships, David Munyua is not fazed by the challenge of competing against the best of the best in the sport.

Munyua says he has fully embraced the pressure that comes with flying the continental flag at the ‘World Cup of darts’ where millions expect him to put up a respectable performance.

“Pressure means that the game is on. The prize money has not even crossed my mind. I am not even scared by it but the thought of it is a reminder to keep working hard to be able to perform at the highest level,” he said.

Munyua made history when he won the Africa Open – which was also the qualifiers for the global competition – when he defeated South Africa’s Cameron Carolissen 8-6 in a cutthroat final in Nairobi in September this year.

It was a victory with huge ramifications for the darts community in Kenya considering Peter Waciuri had come close to grabbing the sole slot at last year’s edition of the qualifiers.

However, he fell short to Carolissen in the final in South Africa, losing 6-4.

Reflecting on the journey thus far, Munyua admits he has shed a lot of blood, sweat and tears for the sake of the sport.

“It’s a dream come true because I’ve been through a lot in darts. I’ve never missed any tournament on the past two years. I am so proud of myself and amazed at what I’ve achieved so far,” he said.

Should he go ahead and do the unthinkable by winning the championships, Munyua will be Ksh 169 million richer.

However, just by stepping foot at the Alexandra Palace in the United Kingdom, he already has approximately Ksh 1.5 million in his pocket.

The PDC World Championships is the biggest darts event in the world, with over 3.6 million people in the United Kingdom tuning in to watch last year’s edition.

An additional 2.86 million viewers tuned in to Germany’s Sport1 to view the matches.


