Harambee Stars set for bruising duel with Senegal in international friendly - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars utility Eric Ouma vies for the ball with Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr during their Africa Cup of Nations Group C match in Cairo on July 1, 2019. PHOTO/CAF

Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars set for bruising duel with Senegal in international friendly

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 6, 2025 – The national football team, Harambee Stars, are set to face Senegal in an international friendly, this month, in Antalya, Turkey.

In an announcement on their social media page, the Senegalese Football Federation said the match is set for November 18, putting into doubt Harambee Stars’ match against Comoros Islands, which was scheduled for the same day.

Benni McCarthy’s charges are due to face Madagascar on November 14 in what will be a repeat of their Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) quarterfinal match-up in August this year.

Meanwhile, the Teranga Lions will be up against five-time World champions Brazil on November 16 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The last time Kenya faced Senegal was at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where they lost 3-0 to the Teranga Lions in the final Group C tie.

Their latest meeting will be an apt opportunity for McCarthy to continue his project of building Harambee Stars into a formidable team, ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations — to be held on home soil.

The Senegalese will be using the match as preparations for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco as well as next year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In this article:
