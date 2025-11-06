GSU clobbered by Airport Police Unit as men's volleyball league serves off - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

GSU players in a past match

Volleyball

GSU clobbered by Airport Police Unit as men’s volleyball league serves off

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 6, 2025 – Kenya Airport Police Unit (KAPU) produced one of the biggest shocks in the men’s volleyball league by beating defending champions GSU on the opening day of the 2025/26 season at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium, yesterday evening

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The minnows won by 3-2 in a pulsating encounter with all the makings of a thriller.

Gideon Tarus’ charges won 25-21 in the first set before KAPU stormed back to win 25-22 and 25-21 in the second and third sets.

Despite GSU winning 26-24 in the penultimate set, the underdogs triumphed 15-5 in the last set to seal their biggest victory in their history.

There were no such problems for other heavyweights, who had a comfortable day in the office.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) made light work of Trailblazers, winning 3-0 in sets of 25–21, 25–20 and 25-17.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) also got their campaign off to a winning start, sweeping aside Prisons Rift Valley in straight sets (25-12, 25-15, 28-26).

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020