GSU clobbered by Airport Police Unit as men’s volleyball league serves off

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 6, 2025 – Kenya Airport Police Unit (KAPU) produced one of the biggest shocks in the men’s volleyball league by beating defending champions GSU on the opening day of the 2025/26 season at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium, yesterday evening

The minnows won by 3-2 in a pulsating encounter with all the makings of a thriller.

Gideon Tarus’ charges won 25-21 in the first set before KAPU stormed back to win 25-22 and 25-21 in the second and third sets.

Despite GSU winning 26-24 in the penultimate set, the underdogs triumphed 15-5 in the last set to seal their biggest victory in their history.

There were no such problems for other heavyweights, who had a comfortable day in the office.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) made light work of Trailblazers, winning 3-0 in sets of 25–21, 25–20 and 25-17.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) also got their campaign off to a winning start, sweeping aside Prisons Rift Valley in straight sets (25-12, 25-15, 28-26).