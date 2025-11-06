Dallas Cowboys’ Kneeland dies aged 24

DALLAS, United States, November 6, 2025 – Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland has died aged 24.

Kneeland was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round in 2024 and played 18 times for the team, including four starts.

Frisco Police Department in Texas said Kneeland appeared to have taken his own life after a vehicle pursuit and multi-agency search on Wednesday night.

A police statement said he had crashed his car and then fled on foot.

Officers were informed Kneeland had “expressed suicidal intentions” before he was found dead at 01:31 local time on Thursday.

A cause of death will be confirmed by the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Dallas Cowboys said: “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organisation.

“Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

Kneeland’s agent, Jonathan Perzley, said his “heart aches” for the death of a player who “poured his heart” into every moment.

“I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys,” Perzley said.

Kneeland scored his first touchdown in Tuesday’s defeat by the Arizona Cardinals when he recovered a blocked punt.

He was selected by Dallas with the 56th overall pick of the 2024 draft after playing college football for Western Michigan.

The NFL said it is “deeply saddened”.