Battle for glory hots up as Sunshine Development Tour heads to Limuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 6, 2025 – The eighth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing now shifts to the par-72 Limuru Country Club, where the Betika Masters will be staged from 9th to 11th November 2025.

A total of 88 professional and elite amateur golfers from across the continent have been drawn for the highly anticipated event, which will see players compete for a Ksh 2 million prize purse as well as Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.

The tournament will also award Safari Tour Order of Merit points, counting towards qualification for the prestigious 2026 Magical Kenya Open.

The main event will be preceded by a Pro-Am on Saturday, 8th November, where professionals will team up with club members and invited guests.

More than 200 golfers are expected to participate in the Pro-Am, setting the stage for an exciting three-days of world class golf.

Among the headline players is three-time SDT–EAS winner Njoroge Kibugu of Windsor Golf Club, fresh off his victory at the VetLab leg this week.

Kibugu also won the opening leg at Thika Greens and at Nyali Golf & Country Club.

He will be joined by elite amateur and Royal Nairobi Golf Club standout John Lejirma, winner of the sixth leg at his home club, Kakamega’s Dismas Indiza, champion of the Ruiru event, and Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera, who has won twice this season at Diamonds Leisure Golf Club and at his home club, Kigali Golf Club.

The Kenyan field also includes a strong cast of seasoned professionals including Greg Snow of Muthaiga Golf Club, Edwin Mudanyi (Karen), Jastas Madoya (Great Rift), John Wangai (Sigona), and Mike Kisia (VetLab), among others.

Rwanda’s contingent is led by two-time SDT winner Nsanzuwera, who will tee it up alongside compatriots Nsabimana Aloys, and amateurs Jean Hitayezu D’amour and Felix Dusabe.

Tanzania will be represented by Nuru Mollel (Lugalo Golf Club) and Isaac Wanyeche (Kilimanjaro Golf Club).

Uganda will field a deep squad of top competitors including Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe), Grace Kasango (Uganda Golf Club), Abraham Ainamani (Palm Valley), Phillip Kasozi (UGC), Bagalana Hussein (UGC), David Kamulindwa (Entebbe), Ronald Otile (UGC), and Gaita Rodell (Kilembe Mines).

Malawi’s Paul Chidale, representing Lilongwe Golf Club also joins the field and is expected to challenge strongly.

The ladies’ lineup will be headlined by pro Naom Wafula of Vipingo Ridge, the only female to make the cut at VetLab.

She will be joined by a promising group of elite amateurs: Jacquelyne Walter (Vipingo Ridge), Joyce Wanjiru (Kiambu), Margaret Njoki (Golf Park), Ashley Awuor (Royal Nairobi), Kellie Gachaga (Muthaiga), and Mercy Nyanchama (Njoro Country Club).

With a strong multinational field and high stakes on the line, the Limuru leg promises yet another thrilling chapter in the inaugural season of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing.

The tournament is sponsored by Betika as title sponsor, EABL though its Johnnie Walker brand, Magical Kenya, The Golf Company and Pure Travel.