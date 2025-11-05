Police not yet firing on all cylinders despite winning start to Stojanovic era

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 5, 2025 – New Kenya Police coach Dusan Stojanovic was delighted with a winning start to his reign but admits there is much work to be done.

The Serb says his focus is on the next game and not to dwell on Wednesday’s triumph over Sofapaka.

“It is just one in a row. We are looking for the next, and next, and next. This is already behind us. It is okay that we started with a good game… that we got three points, but we are looking for another one,” the 44-year-old said.

Edward ‘Ondimo’ Omondi’s strike in the 41st minute was enough for Afande to collect their second win of the season in four matches.

However, it was not all smooth-sailing for the Kenya Premier League champions in the second half as Batoto Ba Mungu sought a way back into encounter.

For most part of the last 45, Police were forced to hold fort for maximum points.

Stojanovic admits it was all part of the game plan to ensure his charges came away with all the points on offer.

“It is about reading the game. What I was expecting, I acted according to that,” the former Sports Club (SC) Villa head coach said.

The law enforcers’ next encounter is a tricky tie against record league champions Gor Mahia over the weekend, a match that promises fireworks considering K’Ogalo relinquished the crown last season and are keen on regaining it.

On the other, Stojanovic has big shoes to fill in the form of Etienne Ndayiragije who led the team to its first ever league title — amassing 65 points, six ahead of Gor.

The Serb is keen to temper expectations, sticking to his mantra of taking it one game at a time.

“We will see what will be in the future, we don’t know the future. This is a tough league, and I know that too many competitive teams are present in our league,” he said.