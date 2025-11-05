'Ondimo' strike shoots down Sofapaka in Kenya Premier League encounter - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan Premier League

‘Ondimo’ strike shoots down Sofapaka in Kenya Premier League encounter

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 5, 2025 – A first half strike by Edward ‘Ondimo’ Omondi earned Kenya Police a 1-0 win over Sofapaka in a rescheduled Kenya Premier League tie at the Police Sacco Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The law enforcers came into the match in desperate need of a second win in four matches, having been previously preoccupied with their Caf Champions League campaign.

It was the first match for head coach Stojanovic Dusan who took the reins on Sunday, following the departure of Burundian Etienne Ndayiragije in the past week.

Understandably, it was a belaboured victory for the hosts who had to deal with a confident Batoto Ba Mungu who mauled Nairobi United on Saturday with a 2-0 scoreline.

However, it was the three points that mattered in the end as the law enforcers climbed to ninth on the log with eight points.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020