The 2008 Olympics 800m silver medalist Janeth Jepkosgei speaks during an engagement forum with athletes in Kapsabet on gender-based violence. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

Light at end of the tunnel for AK polls? Former world champ Jepkosgei hopes so

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 5, 2025 – The 2007 world 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei is hopeful that Athletics Kenya (AK) will hold their long-awaited elections after years of suspense.

Jepkosgei is optimistic the ongoing constitutional review will culminate in free and fair polls.

“I’m so happy being part of the constitution review participation review and we have aired our views. Everyone has aired his own views and we believe… and I believe in the process. I think we are heading into the right direction. For many years, everyone wanted the elections and with this constitution review, I believe things will be done,” the 2006 Commonwealth Games champion.

AK have been mired in a long-winding court battle since their aborted elections in 2015, which were pushed forward to 2017.

However, come 2017, they did not happen after a group of stakeholders, led by two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui, who filed a court injunction arguing that AK’s constitution was not in sync with the Sports Act 2013.

Fast forward to March last year and the High Court issued orders against the Executive Committee, ordering AK’s top brass led by president Jack Tuwei to hold elections within 90 days.

Furthermore, Justice Lawrence Mugambi decreed that the executive committee had exhausted their tenure in office.

However, a subsequent Court of Appeal ruling set aside Mugambi’s orders, providing a sigh of relief for Tuwei and Co.

The federation has gone about trying to right the wrongs of the yesteryears, with consultative fora to solicit stakeholder views on areas to remedy in its constitution.

Jepkosgei was among those who poured out their hearts on Day One of the meetings at the Eldoret Sports Club on Monday.

The 2008 Olympics 800m silver medallist said the constitution simply needs tweaking to reflect the current issues in the world of athletics.

“In my opinion, I think things like athlete representative, a female and a male is okay, selection of coaches…how it has to be done and many things have been said. On my side, I don’t expect the whole constitution to be changed but a few things, things like
safeguarding, which is a recent thing, as well as mental health. Many of us, we have retired actually, we need life to continue,” Jepkosgei said.

Other than Eldoret, the exercise has thus far been held in Garissa, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia and Samburu.

