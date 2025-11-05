EACC arrest senior officials in State Department of Sports, recover Ksh 3.58m in cash during search operation - Capital Sports
Some of the cash recovered during the search operation by EACC.

EACC arrest senior officials in State Department of Sports, recover Ksh 3.58m in cash during search operation

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 5, 2025 – Two senior officials at the State Department of Sports are among five people who were on Wednesday arrested by Ethics and Anticorruption Commission (EACC) detectives over embezzlement of over Ksh 3.8 billion at the department.

Caroline Muthoni Kariuki, senior assistant commissioner of sports, and David Muasya Musau, an accountant at the department, were apprehended by sleuths for question following a search operation at their residences.

Others arrested following the search include Otis Mutwiri Nturibi, deputy accountant general, ASALs and Regional Development, Dickson Kibunyi Mahia, director, Turkenya Tours and Safaris Limited and Afromerch Travel Kenya Limited as well as Maureen Wangui Wambugu, director, Smart Flows Travel Limited.

In a statement, EACC said the operation was informed by court orders, which issued a warrant to carry out the exercise as part of the investigations.

“The operation, which was pursuant to Court Orders, is part of ongoing investigations at the State Department for Sports in relation to allegations of unlawful acquisition of Kes3,800,563,277 by senior officials, during Financial Years 2020/2021 and 2025/2026,” the agency said.

Some of the cash recovered during the search operation.

It added: “The suspects allegedly abused their positions of trust and authority to embezzle public funds through collusion and procurement fraud.”

The commission further revealed that they recovered Ksh 3.58 million in cash during the search operation, among other valuable evidentiary materials.

“Today’s operation, which targeted residences and offices located in Nairobi, Nanyuki, Machakos, Kiambu, and Nyeri counties, has yielded valuable evidentiary material and information including cash (Kes.3.58 Million), landed properties and motor vehicles that will significantly support the ongoing investigations,” EACC revealed.

The agency promised to issue further updates on the case as it develops.

MEDIA BRIEF- Search Operation – Senior officials at the State Department of SportsDownload

