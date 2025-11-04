Zimbabwe's Williams sacked over 'drug addiction' - Capital Sports
Zimbabwean cricketer Sean Williams. PHOTO/ZIMBABWE CRICKET

Cricket

Zimbabwe’s Williams sacked over ‘drug addiction’

Published

HARARE, Zimbabwe, November 4, 2025 – Former Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams’ international career is over after he entered a rehabilitation programme to treat drug addiction, the country’s cricket association has announced.

Zimbabwe Cricket said the all-rounder had made himself unavailable for national selection – and that it would not pick him again.

Williams, 39, has scored almost 9,000 runs and taken more than 150 wickets across all three formats of the game for his country.

He pulled out of the T20 side before a World Cup Africa Qualifier series in Harare in September and during an internal investigation into the reasons for his withdrawal he “disclosed that he has been struggling with drug addiction and has voluntarily entered rehabilitation”, Zimbabwe Cricket said.

“After careful consideration, ZC has concluded that Williams will no longer be considered for national selection,” the governing body added.

Williams has not commented on Zimbabwe Cricket’s statement.

“ZC expects all contracted players to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and compliance with team protocols and anti-doping regulations,” it continued.

“A review of Williams’ record indicates a history of disciplinary issues and repeated unavailability, which has impacted team preparations and performance.

“While ZC commends him for seeking rehabilitation, withdrawal from team commitments under circumstances involving potential testing raises serious concerns regarding professional and ethical standards.”

It said it was “not feasible” to continue his national contract when it runs out on 31 December.

“Notwithstanding this, ZC sincerely acknowledges and appreciates his immense contribution to Zimbabwean cricket over the past two decades,” it added.

“Williams has played a pivotal role in some of the most significant moments in our recent history, leaving a lasting legacy both on and off the field.

“ZC wishes him strength in his recovery and every success in his future endeavours.”

