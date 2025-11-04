Young, hungry Morans head down south to Zimbabwe for Zambezi 7s - Capital Sports
Kenya Morans' Elvis Olukusi charge against Zimbabwe defence. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

Young, hungry Morans head down south to Zimbabwe for Zambezi 7s

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 4, 2025 – National rugby 7s team head coach Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua has named a 12-man team to represent the country at the Zambezi 7s in Zimbabwe.

Although the team is a second string side – Kenya Morans —  it contains players who have in the past done duty for the main team at various major competitions.

Among them are Kabras Sugar youngster Jackson Siketi, Nakuru RFC’s Chrisant Ojwang, John Okoth – who will skipper the side – Dennis Abukuse and Floyd Wabwire.

Speaking after the squad naming, Wambua noted the tournament provides a timely opportunity for the country to continue building the pipeline of talents in rugby 7s.

“We have assembled a quality squad with a blend of skill, energy, and hunger to compete. This is an important step for these players as we continue strengthening the pipeline for the national sevens program. We believe they are ready to represent the country with pride and deliver excellent performances,” he said.

The Zambezi 7s is an invitational tournament held in the Zimbabwean capital at the Harare Sports Club, featuring national teams, developmental sides as well as clubs/franchises.

Morans are in Pool B where they will face Old Hararians and Pitbulls.

Travelling Squad

  1. John Okoth – Captain
  2. Brian Mutua
  3. Clinton Amukwachi
  4. Gabriel Ayimba
  5. Denis Abukuse
  6. David Nyangige
  7. Rayvon Amunga
  8. Jackson Siketi
  9. Daniel Kipchirchir
  10. Victor Odhiambo
  11. Chrisant Ojwang
  12. Floyd Wabwire

