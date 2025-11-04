Players in tears as coach dies during match

BELGRADE, Serbia, November 4, 2025 – Players fell to the ground in tears as they learned of their manager’s death during a match in Serbia’s top flight.

FK Radnicki 1923 coach Mladen Zizovic collapsed and received treatment pitchside before being taken to hospital during his side’s game at Mladost Lucani on Monday.

The Serbian SuperLiga match continued but was abandoned shortly before half-time when news of Zizovic’s death reached the stadium.

Footage of the game showed players and officials from both sides in distress at the news.

The former Bosnia and Herzegovina international player, 44, was only appointed manager of FK Radnicki 1923 on 23 October.

“Our club has lost not only a great professional but above all a good man, a friend, and a sportsman who, with his knowledge, energy and nobility has left a deep mark on the hearts of all who knew him,” his club said in a statement.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Association said its “football community has lost another true football professional” with his passing.

“During his rich playing career, Zizovic played for numerous clubs in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, most notably HSK Zrinjski Mostar, FK Radnik Bijeljina and FK Borac Banja Luka, and he also wore the jersey of the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team,” it said.

“After ending his playing career, he dedicated himself to coaching, leading clubs in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region.

“His untimely passing represents a great loss for Bosnian-Herzegovinian football.”

The Football Association of Serbia (FSS) said: “Your love for football and the mark you left will remain with us forever.”

Leading clubs also paid tribute, including Red Star Belgrade, who passed on their “deepest condolences”.