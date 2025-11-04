Ndarwa, Kasim Crowned Champions at Kenya Esports Rift Series in Eldoret

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 4, 2025 – Experienced gamer Moses Ndarwa and eFootball Mobile ace Bukhari Kasim stole the spotlight at the Kenya Esports Series – Rift Series held at Rupaz Fun and Fitness Center in Eldoret City.

The action-packed event, which drew more than 300 participants, marked the latest stop of the national esports circuit as players battled for slots in the National Finals set for December 12, in Nairobi.

In the EA FC 26 console category, Ndarwa triumphed after an intense 4–3 victory over rookie sensation James Mwanzia in the final match.

Despite taking an early 2–0 lead, Ndarwa saw his advantage overturned to a 3–2 deficit before showing remarkable composure and tactical brilliance to secure the title with a 4–3 comeback.

Both Ndarwa and Mwanzia have now earned their places in the National Finals, where they will be joined by Makueth Geil, Ian Jared, and James Waweru—the other top performers from the Rift Series edition.

Speaking after his win, Moses Ndarwa expressed gratitude and excitement:

“It was a tough final, and James really pushed me to my limits. I had to stay focused and trust my experience to get back into the game. Winning here in Eldoret means a lot because the competition was strong, and the energy from the crowd was incredible.”

In the eFootball Mobile category, Bukhari Kasim emerged victorious after defeating Keah Duoth 2–1 in a closely contested final.

Both players, along with Manyok Machar, secured qualification to the National Finals in Nairobi.

Kasim celebrated his win with enthusiasm, crediting his focus and preparation:

“This victory means a lot to me because the level of play was really high. Keah and Manyok were strong opponents, but I stayed disciplined and trusted my strategy. I’m proud to represent the Rift region in the national finals, and I’m ready to go for the top prize in Nairobi.”

Ronny Lusigi, President of the Esports Kenya Federation, hailed the success of the Rift Series as a key milestone in the federation’s mission to decentralize competitive gaming:

“This event is a fulfillment of our pledge to take esports to the grassroots and beyond the capital city. The turnout and the level of competition here in Eldoret demonstrate the growing passion and potential for esports across all regions of Kenya.”

The host venue also celebrated the event’s success. Zachary Ramogo of Rupaz Fun and Fitness Center praised the players and reaffirmed the center’s commitment to nurturing esports talent:

“We are thrilled by the massive turnout and enthusiasm from the players and fans. Hosting the Rift Series has been a proud moment for us, and we will continue supporting esports as part of our goal to provide vibrant recreational experiences for young people in the region.”

With the Eldoret Rift Series now complete, the Kenya Esports Series moves to the coast for the Mombasa City Edition on November 15, followed by the Kisumu City Edition on November 22, before culminating in the National Finals in Nairobi on December 12.