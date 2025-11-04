Muhuru Bay to host third edition of national beach volleyball championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 4, 2025 – Muhuru Bay in Migori County is set to host the National Beach Volleyball Championships on December 13-15.

In a statement, Kenya Volleyball Federation’s (KVF) beach volleyball chair Moses Mbuthia said the choice of venue is part of their bigger plan of popularising the sport all over the country and tapping emerging talents.

This year’s competition marks the third edition of the annual tournament, which has usually been held in the form of circuits with multiple stops across the country.

The last edition of the competition was held in Diani this year, where Gaudencia Makokha and Phosca Kasisi were crowned champions.

It followed another one, held in March 2024, as part of the National Olympics Committee (NOCK) Beach Games in Malindi where Brackcides Kadambi and Kasisi emerged victorious.

Meanwhile, in the men’s division, Brian Melly and Edward Kibet, took top honour.