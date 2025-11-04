Maina: Tusker’s winning formula is finally brewing success

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 4, 2025 – Tusker FC assistant coach George Maina believes the team are slowly but surely getting back to their best after a tough start to the 2025/26 Kenya Premier League season.

Maina says the players have gradually bought into the coach’s tactics and are getting better game by game.

“So many positives again…every game we are rising a notch higher. You can see how again today we assembled the players, they gave their all, apart from the small mistakes that are happening in the game. We are getting some of our tactics right,” the gaffer said.

The 13-time league champions began the season on a staggering note, losing 2-0 to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on the opening day of the season at the Kasarani Stadium.

They then lost 2-1 to Posta Rangers in matchweek 2 before a barren draw against Mathare United and a 1-1 stalemate with Shabana in subsequent matches.

However, Charles Okere’s charges have picked up the pace in the last three fixtures, beginning with a 1-0 away win over Murang’a Seal at the Sportpesa Arena before dispatching Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 at the same venue.

The latest episode in their resurgence was a 1-1 draw against league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz at the Bukhungu Stadium – a commendable feat considering the fortress that is Abana Ba Ingo’s homeground.

Despite coming away with a point from Kakamega, there is a gut pain for Maina at the manner in which they gave up their lead,

“I think we played very well, but again you see we finished on a low because we conceded a very easy goal. This is something that we had worked for and we said that we don’t let them to shoot from every range or give them loose balls in front

of our goal and that is exactly what we did,” he said.

A huge positive to pick from the tie for Maina is his charges execution of the tactics against a well-drilled side such as Homeboyz.

“We planned for Homeboyz with regards to how they are playing. They have a very good midfield…Esiye is a good supplier of the ball and also they rotate positions in the midfield, so we had to mark them, which of course in the first half it worked very well and we got a good goal from Oalo,” Maina said.

The brewers will have another chance to continue their winning run when they face Bidco United on Friday.