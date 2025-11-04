Gyokeres injury a 'concern' for Arsenal - Arteta - Capital Sports
Arsenal will hope striker Viktor Gyokeres can prove to be the difference this season. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

English Premiership

Gyokeres injury a ‘concern’ for Arsenal – Arteta

Published

LONDON, England, November 4, 2025 – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he is “concerned” by the muscle injury Viktor Gyokeres sustained during the 2-0 win at Burnley.

Gyokeres, who signed for Arsenal in a £64m transfer in the summer, scored the opening goal on Saturday before being withdrawn at half-time.

The 27-year-old striker has scored four goals in the Premier League this season but has not trained since the Burnley game and is unavailable for Tuesday’s Champions League tie at Slavia Prague (17:45 GMT).

“No, he’s definitely not available,” said Arteta when asked by BBC Sport if Gyokeres was in the squad.

“He hasn’t trained today. We need to do some more tests and scans in the next few days to understand the extent of the injury. But he’s not available.”

Arteta was then asked if it was a short-term issue for the Sweden forward but did not give a positive update.

“No, I am concerned because he hasn’t had many muscular issues and he needed to leave the pitch and he was feeling something,” he said.

“That’s obviously never a good sign, especially for a player that is very, very explosive.

“So we are digging in a little bit more to understand where we are in terms of the injury and we’ll announce the moment we know.”

Arteta said “seven” Arsenal players are currently ruled out through injury, including forwards Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus.

