Charged up for BAL: Nairobi City Thunder renew partnership with M-Kopa

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 4, 2025 – National basketball champions, Nairobi City Thunder have renewed their partnership with M-Kopa for the 2025/26 season.

Colin Rasmussen, CEO, Twende Elite / Nairobi City Thunder, said the partnership is the spark to push the club to elevate basketball standards in the country.

“We’re deeply grateful for M-KOPA’s continued belief in Nairobi City Thunder and in the future of Kenyan basketball. This partnership fuels our ambition to raise the standard of the game, expand access for young talent, and create opportunities that extend well beyond the court,” he said.

Rasmussen added: “We share a clear vision with M-KOPA to empower communities through sport—and together we’re committed to turning that vision into tangible impact for our fans, our players, and the next generation.”

Speaking at the same time, M-KOPA Kenya General Manager Martin King’ori said the company is happy to partner with initiatives to unlock the power of the youth.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with Nairobi City Thunder and the Twende team. We believe in supporting grassroots initiatives that unlock potential and create pathways for young Kenyans to dream bigger. Sport has a unique power to inspire communities and open doors that might otherwise remain closed,” he said.

King’ori added: “Watching Thunder compete on the continental stage has been truly special, and we commend the Twende team for their commitment to giving our players the platform they deserve. We’re excited to stand with them as they continue to raise the bar for Kenyan basketball.”

The renewed partnership will cover Thunder’s Kenya National Basketball League (KNBL) title defence and the upcoming Road to BAL (Basketball Africa League) campaign.

Brad Ibs charges will be out to make a second appearance at the group stages of the competition after making history with their debut in the past season.