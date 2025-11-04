Arise, Sir David – Beckham receives knighthood

BERKSHIRE, England, November 4, 2025 – Former England captain Sir David Beckham has been formally knighted for his services to football and British society.

The 50-year-old, who was named on King Charles’ Birthday Honours list earlier this year, was knighted by the King during a ceremony in Berkshire on Tuesday.

The ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder played 115 times for his country and captained the Three Lions for six years between 2000 and 2006.

He played in three World Cups for England, as well as two European Championships.

Beckham emerged from Manchester United’s academy in 1992 and spent 11 years in the first team before joining Real Madrid in 2003 in a £25m deal.

He played for four years in the Spanish capital before joining Major League Soccer team LA Galaxy. He had two loan spells at AC Milan during his time in Los Angeles, before finishing his career at Paris St-Germain in 2013.

But Beckham’s impact extends far beyond the pitch.

Born in east London, he played a role in securing the 2012 Olympics for London.

He has worked with humanitarian aid organisation Unicef since 2005 and had a fund named in his honour in 2015 to mark a decade-long partnership between the two.

Beckham became an ambassador for the King’s Foundation in 2024, supporting King Charles’ education programme and efforts to ensure young people have a greater understanding of nature.

He part-owns League Two side Salford City alongside former United and England team-mate Gary Neville, and is also co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami.