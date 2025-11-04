Agent arrested after player ‘threatened with gun’

LONDON, England, November 4, 2025 – A football agent has been arrested after allegedly threatening a Premier League footballer with a gun.

The footballer, in his 20s, was targeted in London on 6 September.

The incident has been described as a “horrendous” ordeal for the player – who cannot be legally identified – to deal with.

The player’s club are aware of the incident.

Another man is also alleged to have been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual during the incident in question.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Police were called at 23:14 BST following reports a man had been threatened with a firearm.

The accused, 31, was arrested on 8 September on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a license.

He has been bailed while enquiries continue.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the incident.