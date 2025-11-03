Van Dijk rejects Rooney’s ‘lazy criticism’

LONDON, England, November 3, 2025 – Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has said Wayne Rooney blaming a lack of leadership for the Anfield side’s recent poor form is “lazy criticism”.

The Reds won the Premier League title last season in manager Arne Slot’s first campaign in charge but, after starting the 2025-26 campaign with five top-flight wins, they have fallen off the pace.

They suffered a fourth consecutive league defeat at Brentford last week and, following the loss to the Bees, former England and Manchester United forward Rooney said Van Dijk and team-mate Mohamed Salah had not “really led that team this season”.

“I didn’t hear him last year,” Van Dijk said, external after Liverpool arrested their slide with a win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

“It doesn’t hurt me. Just to come back to this particular player, obviously a legend, a big player of the game who inspired so many, I can say only positive things but I feel that comment is just I would say it’s a bit of a lazy criticism.

“It’s easy to blame the other players but he knows we do it together, trying to help each and every one of us to try to get out of this. Last year when things go well you don’t hear that at all. It is what it is.

“[Pundits] have to do that job. He has an opinion and we have to deal with it. There’s no hard feelings. I don’t take it personally.”

In his latest podcast Rooney says Van Dijk has been one the best defenders in the world over the past five years, but stands by his comments.

“I’ve got full respect for Virgil. I think he’s a fantastic player,” he said.

“My job now as a pundit is to give my opinions on what I feel.

“I’m sure if you ask him or Arne Slot, he probably hasn’t been as good as he has been over the last few years. That was my comment which I stick by.”

Liverpool are third in the Premier League and seven points behind leaders Arsenal heading into a two crucial games this week.

Slot’s side host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday before they visit Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

“I’ve heard the reports as well about [Slot] being under pressure, but I don’t think we play at a club that makes rash decisions,” added Van Dijk.

“We all felt that we can work our way out of this. It’s not a guarantee, but we can do it together. As long as we believe, stay humble and keep working, we can do it, and we all have that feeling.”