U.S. Kids Golf Fall Season Concludes with Championship Tour at Muthaiga as Juniors Shine at NCBA and KAGC Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 3, 2025 – The NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Fall Season ended on Sunday with the Championship Tour held at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

The event brought together 146 junior golfers—96 boys and 50 girls —aged five to 18, competing across age-specific categories for both Tour Championship titles and Priority Status points.

Organized in partnership with U.S. Kids Golf and the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya, with support from NCBA Bank, the tournament marked the culmination of a spirited competition aimed at nurturing and spotlighting junior golf talent in Kenya.

James Tino was the standout player of the day as he played 3-under-par in the Boys 9 category to finish ahead of Hakeem Mutungi, who finished top of the standings in the category for the season.

Adam Nesbitt, who has won all the legs that he has taken part in through the season, played 3-over-par 75 to emerge the winner of the Boys 12 category for the round and take his total scores for the season to 240 to top the leaderboard.

Speaking at Muthaiga, Nesbitt was not content with his display for the round.

“Today was not my best, and I could have played much better. However, I ended the season with a good finish. Throughout the season, there are some rounds that I feel I should have done better. I will work hard for the upcoming NCBA Kenya Invitational scheduled for December,” Nesbitt said.

Ashley Gachora finished the season strongly, also playing even par for the day and extending his points to 260 for the season to win it all in the Girls 11-12 category.

The US Kids Nairobi Fall Tour remains a key part of the junior golf calendar, providing young athletes a stage to compete, learn, and develop their game in a friendly yet competitive environment.

Elsewhere, Junior player Brianna Ngecu put up a solid performance to emerge as the Overall Lady Winner during the Muthaiga Golf Club leg of the NCBA Series on Saturday.

The 13-year-old carded an impressive 81 strokes playing off handicap 10 to floor the ladies on the course and book her spot for the upcoming Grand Finale set for November 28 at the same venue.

Quram Bhatti (handicap +1) returned an impressive 71 gross to emerge the Overall Men Winner and seal his spot as well for the main event, beating Bhavnish Chandaria on Count Back.

Senior Golfer Joel Mugo was the overall Division One Winner after recording 39 Stableford points.

In Division Two, Christine Ng’ang’a and Ravi Patel emerged as the Lady and Man winners after returning 42 and 41 points respectively.

Wanjiku Mbuthi emerged as the Overall Division Three winner with 39 points, as Maina Kaniu won the Junior category after carding 40 points.

Edwin Olweny and Daniel Chege were the guest and staff winners respectively.

Apart from emerging as the overall winner, Bhatti also had the longest drive among men, while Junior player Hazel Kuria did so for the ladies.

Peter Mwindi and Nyambura Gitimu hit the ball closest to the pin.

Ngecu, Bhatti, Ng’ang’a, Patel, Mbuthi, and Kaniu joined other golfers from across the country who will be gracing the grand Finale at the end of the month at Muthaiga.

At the same time, Harish Shashwat punched above his weight to finish second during the fourth edition of Golf Park Open as the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship continued on Sunday, behind home player James Maina.

The 15-year-old golfer from Muthaiga shot rounds of 71, 70, and 68 to finish on 1-under-par 209 but lost in the playoff to Maina, who had played rounds of 73, 66, and 70 to finish on the same score Shashwat.

