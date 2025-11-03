Sinner and Alcaraz to play South Korea exhibition - Capital Sports
Friendly rivals: Italy's Jannik Sinner and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz

Tennis

Sinner and Alcaraz to play South Korea exhibition

Published

INCHEON, South Korea, November 3, 2025 – Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will play an exhibition match in South Korea in January – just eight days before the start of the Australian Open.

The duo will meet in the Hyundai Card Super Match in Incheon on 10 January, with the Australian Open main draw getting under way in Melbourne on 18 January.

“For domestic tennis fans it will be the very first opportunity to see the two top-ranked players compete,” tournament organisers said.

The pair, who met in three of the four Grand Slam finals in 2025, have won nine of the past 10 major titles between them.

Sinner reclaimed his status as world number one from Alcaraz on Sunday following victory at the Paris Masters.

Sinner’s 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime lifted the Italian 250 points above Alcaraz in the rankings before the season-ending ATP finals on 9 November.

Alcaraz leads the pair’s head-to-head, with 10 victories to Sinner’s five.

The Spaniard came out on top in an epic French Open final in June, before Sinner gained revenge at Wimbledon in July.

But Alcaraz won the most recent battle between the pair, winning his sixth Grand Slam with victory at the US Open in September.

