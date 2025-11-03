Philadelphia's Embiid fined for 'lewd gesture' - Capital Sports
Basketball

Philadelphia’s Embiid fined for ‘lewd gesture’

Published

PHILADELPHIA, United States, November 3, 2025 – Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid has been fined $50,000 (£38,000) by the NBA, external for what the league determined to be a “lewd gesture” on the court.

The incident occurred during Philadelphia’s 109-108 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday when Embiid, 31, scored while getting fouled and then made a chopping gesture to his groin.

Embiid has been fined for the gesture on multiple previous occasions.

In a post on X,, external which also contained the NBA’s social media post detailing his sanction, Embiid appeared to suggest the gesture was similar to a signal that officials make when calling a foul for blocking.

He said: “Yall better start fining the refs for doing the ‘lewd’, ‘blocking foul’ gesture since I’m not allowed to do it.”

Cameroon-born Embiid did not play in Sunday’s 129-105 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, sitting out the match as he continues to manage his recovery from a knee injury which required surgery earlier this year.

