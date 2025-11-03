Nairobi United pooled in tough Group B in Confederations Cup debut - Capital Sports
Nairobi United pose for photo before their match against Etoile Sportive du Sahel. PHOTO/ESS MEDIA CENTER

Kenyan Premier League

Nairobi United pooled in tough Group B in Confederations Cup debut

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 3, 2025 – Confederation Cup debutants Nairobi United have been placed in a tough Group B that includes African giants Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, Tanzania’s Azam FC and AS Maniema of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Johnson Sakaja-owned club made history as the second Kenyan team to make the group stages of the prestigious competition after beating two-time champions Etoile Sportive du Sahel of Tunisia 7-6 on post match penalties – a fortnight ago.

They will have a mountain to climb in Group B where the three other opponents have been regulars on the continental scene.

Playing at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Wydad are one of Africa’s biggest and oldest clubs – having been formed in 1937.

They also boast three CAF Champions League crowns, including 1992, 2017 and 2022.

Across the border in Tanzania, Azam have established themselves as the closest challengers to the country’s two biggest teams, Simba SC and Yanga.

Known as the Chamazi Millionaires, Azam have steadily rose from an obscure side in 2004 to becoming regulars on the continental scene.

Just like Naibois, the 2013/14 Tanzania Premier League champions have qualified for the group stages of a Caf club competition.

However, theirs has been a longstanding journey in which they have often fallen short at the preliminary stage of continental competitions, including the 2015 and 2024.

On the other hand, AS Maniema Union are basking in the glory of making the group stages of the Confederation Cup for the second season running.

Their debut in that phase of the competition was largely forgettable after they finished last in their group, with three points.

Nonetheless, the ruthless reality check may have just paid them dividends in the form of crucial lessons on how to navigate a competition where only the strongest survive while the weak crumble.

For Naibois, this phase of competition is a just reward for the fearlessness they exhibited in the preliminary rounds of the Confederation Cup to which they have taken as a duck to water.

