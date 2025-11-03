Gor coach Akonnor rages against poor officiating in Ulinzi draw

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 3, 2025 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has criticised the level of officiating in Sunday’s draw against Ulinzi Stars at the Kasarani Stadium.

The Ghanaian feels there were a number of decisions that were incorrectly awarded against them.

“Well, I think I was not happy with the officiating today. There were a little bit of situations where it could have gone in favour of us. And sometimes it is

like that, we have to accept it and go. But all in all I don’t want to talk about it,” Akonnor said.

The 21-time Kenya Premier League champions looked set for their fifth win of the season when Felix Oluoch sneaked it at the left post to nick in the first goal in the sixth minute.

However, Boniface Muchiri curled a low shot past Byrne Omondi in K’Ogalo’s goal, putting the icing on the cake of what was a well-worked counter attacking move from the soldiers.

It was a goal worthy of the industry exhibited by Stephen Ocholla’s charges following a painstaking run in the league in which they have won only once in seven games.

On his part, Akonnor acknowledged his team were not properly switched on, which encouraged their opponents to stamp their authority in the game as the minutes winded down.

“This time around we didn’t really do what we ought to do in terms of compactness, in terms of pressing, counter-pressing and all that. We allowed them to play but we weren’t too scared,” the former Asante Kotoko coach said.

He added:”After a while in the second half we were a little bit worried because it has taken them too long and then gives the opponent the hope that there’s a belief that they can win. Sometimes it can be very dangerous before you realise you are losing. But thank God we didn’t lose, we played well.”

The results keeps Gor in second place on the league table, one less than leaders Kakamega Homeboyz who also drew 1-1 with Tusker in an earlier encounter on Sunday afternoon.