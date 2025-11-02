Ulinzi Stars hold Gor Mahia in Kenya Premier League tie - Capital Sports
Austine Odhiambo in action for Gor Mahia against Ulinzi Stars at the Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

Kenyan Premier League

Ulinzi Stars hold Gor Mahia in Kenya Premier League tie

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 2, 2025 – Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars played to a 1-1 draw in a Kenya Premier League encounter at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday evening.

Felix Oluoch put K’Ogalo in the lead after only six minutes as Charles Akonnor’s charges looked set to go joint top with Kakamega Homeboyz – who had drawn 1-1 with Tusker FC early in the day.

However, Boniface Muchiri put paid to those hopes in the 34th minute, netting past Byrne Omondi in Gor’s goal after a sweeping counter attack move.

It was the first goal the 21-time league champions have conceded from open play in the 2025/26 season.

More to follow…

