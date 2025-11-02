Serbian Stojanovic Dusan appointed Kenya Police head coach

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 2, 2025 – Kenya Police have unveiled Stojanovic Dusan as their new head coach.

The Serbian was presented before the media on Sunday evening at the club’s Police Sacco Stadium following the law enforcers 0-0 draw with Posta Rangers at the same venue.

Dusan promised to work hard and help the team achieve their highest goals possible.

“We can promise that we will always work hard and we will never give up but always fight for what is our target and goal. Thank you for coming here and I hope we will be in good relations,” the former Sports Club (SC) Villa head coach said.

The 44-year-old admitted he was enticed by the project presented by the club’s management and expressed confidence in his capabilities to transform the Kenya Premier League champions into one of the best teams in Africa.

“It was the project (what convinced me)…where we are now and where we want to be is very clear and that is to be in the top of the continent,” Dusan said.

The Serb boasts relative coaching experience in Africa, having tutored in Uganda where he steered SC Villa to their 17th league title in 2023/24.

He was previously the assistant at African giants Zamalek of Egypt, under fellow countryman, Milutin Sredojevic and Yannick Ferrera.

Nonetheless, he admitted vague knowledge of the Kenya Premier League, noting that the much he knows is from the information gathered from the Internet.

“I will be honest with you on that I don’t have much experience. I was watching the highlights on the Internet and I know this is not much. However, I have gathered information from the last match we played in the continent against Al Hilal. That is all,” the UEFA A license holder added.

Having watched his new team fire blanks against the mailmen, the Serb is convinced that the boys will soon be firing on all cylinders – thanks to his midas touch.

“For now everything is perfect…except the result. The boys were giving everything on the field of play but what was lacking was the goals but I hope that in the time ahead, we will be able to work on that,” he said.

Dusan replaces Burundian Etienne Ndayiragije who departed the club earlier in the week to seek greener pastures.