AFC Leopards players celebrate their second goal against Mathare United. PHOTO/AFC LEOPARDS SC

Kenyan Premier League

Leopards maul Mathare United to continue winning run in Kenya Premier League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 2, 2025 – Vincent Mahiga and James Kinyanjui struck in the second half as AFC Leopards continued their winning run in the Kenya Premier League with a 2-0 triumph over Mathare United at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

Mahiga scored the opener in the 48th minute, connecting well with a rebound from Kelly Madada’s shot, which had been parried away by Mathare keeper Kevin Ouru.

Kinyanjui then cemented victory for Ingwe, finding the back of the net from a well-laid pass from Julius Masaba in the 85th minute.

The win marks Leopards’ third consecutive, following previous wins over Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Shabana.

Police fire blanks at Rangers

Elsewhere, at the Police Sacco Stadium, hosts Kenya Police ground out a barren draw with Posta Rangers.

It was the first match for the law enforcers since they bowed out of the Caf Champions League after losing 4-1 on aggregate to Sudan’s Al Hilal, a week ago.

They were also playing their first match without coach Etienne Ndayiragije who parted ways with the club in the week in search of greener pastures.

More to follow…

