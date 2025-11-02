Ice in his veins: Snow swings to top of leaderboard at seventh leg of Sunshine Development Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 2, 2025 – Greg Snow took command of the leaderboard after the opening round of the Betika Masters at VetLab Sports Club, posting a brilliant 4-under par 68 to lead the 73 – player field at the seventh leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing.

Snow, one of Kenya’s most experienced golfers, displayed his trademark composure and course management throughout the day.

Starting off the 10th, he made a steady par before briefly stumbling with bogeys on the 11th and 12th holes.

However, he quickly recovered with birdies on the 13th, 15th, and 18th to turn at 1-under.

On his back nine, the Muthaiga Golf Club professional found his rhythm, adding birdies on the 1st, 4th, and 9th to close his round at 4-under par 68, two shots clear of a tightly packed field chasing him into Sunday’s second round.

Speaking after his round, Snow said:

“I started a bit shaky on the 11th and 12th, but I told myself to stay patient and keep trusting the process. The birdies on the 13th and 15th gave me momentum, and after the turn, I hit the ball really well. VetLab is in great shape, but it’s also tricky, so you have to think your way around. It’s a strong field with a lot of good players, so tomorrow I just need to stick to my plan and keep the ball in play.”

Tied for second on 2-under par 70 was a group of four players, Njoroge Kibugu, Celestin Nsanzuwera of Rwanda, Grace Kasango of Uganda, and Mutahi Kibugu, each showing flashes of brilliance in a competitive opening day.

Njoroge Kibugu, a two-time winner on the Tour (Nyali and Thika legs), played a composed round marked by moments of recovery.

Njoroge Kibugu tees off the 9th hole during the Betika Masters, the seventh leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing at VetLab Sports Club.

After starting with four straight pars, he dropped a double bogey on the 5th but immediately bounced back with four consecutive birdies to steady his round.

On the back nine, he picked up birdies on the 12th and 14th while dropping shots on the 11th and 17th to close at 2-under.

Reflecting on his round he said: “After the double on five, I just refocused and took it one shot at a time. I gave myself plenty of birdie chances, and I’m happy with how I closed. The goal is to stay consistent heading into the next rounds, there’s still a lot of golf to be played.”

Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera continued his impressive form on the Tour with a solid 2-under par 70.

His round featured birdies on the 5th, 7th, 9th, 14th, and 18th holes, with dropped shots on the 2nd, 4th, and 16th.

He said after his round: “It was a good round overall. I hit my irons well and made some good putts. I was pleased with how I managed my approach shots. Tomorrow I’ll just try to build on this and stay under par.”

Uganda’s Grace Kasango also impressed with his round featuring birdies on the 2nd, 6th, and 14th holes, and just one bogey on the 15th.

Mutahi Kibugu, rounding off the 2-under group, played an eventful round featuring birdies on the 7th, 9th, 12th, 14th, 15th, and 18th but offset by bogeys on the 6th, 8th, 11th, and 16th.

Mutahi Kibugu follows the path of his teeshot during the Betika Masters, the seventh leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing at VetLab Sports Club-min

He said: “I was aggressive today, and it paid off in places. I made a few costly mistakes but overall, my game feels strong. I’ll fine-tune my short game for tomorrow and keep pushing.”

Michael Karanga was the best-placed amateur after posting an 1- under par 71, finishing tied for sixth alongside professionals John Wangai and Edwin Mudanyi.

Michael Karanga in action during the Betika Masters the seventh leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing at VetLab Sports Club

Karanga, who has been one of the most consistent amateurs on the Tour, said:

“Playing with these top professionals gives us invaluable experience. I had a steady round — a few missed chances here and there, but overall, I’m pleased. The Tour has helped us amateurs raise our game, and I’m determined to keep improving.”

The Betika Masters at VetLab Sports Club marks the seventh leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing.

The tournament offers Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, as well as Safari Tour ranking points that count toward qualification for the 2026 Magical Kenya Open, following the recent Tour Recognition Agreement signed between the SDT and Kenya Open Golf Limited.

The event continues on Monday, with the top 30 players and ties expected to make the cut for the final round on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 with action set to tee off at 8:00am.