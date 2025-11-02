Four-midable Gor defence in no mood to concede against Ulinzi Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 2, 2025 – Gor Mahia defender Mike Kibwage has underlined their intentions to maintain a cleansheet when they face Ulinzi Stars in a Kenya Premier League encounter at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

Kibwage says the K’Ogalo back four – comprising Paul Ochuoga, Sylvester Owino, Brighton Onyona and himself – will be hawkeyed to snuff out any attacks by the soldiers.

“We just want to maintain the momentum that we have so far and I believe tomorrow’s game is very important so that even as we go for the break, we go with victory. We want to maintain the cleansheet that we have,” the Harambee Stars defender said.

The 21-time league champions are yet to concede a goal since they lost by a solitary strike to Bidco United on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 season on September 21 at the Kasarani Stadium.

Since then, Gor’s defence have been the meanest in the league, shutting out Sofapaka, Posta Rangers, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Mathare United.

Their imperious form has taken them to second on the log with 12 points, one less than leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

Their opponents, on the other hand, couldn’t have chosen a more inappropriate time to be clashing with the Green Army.

The 2010 league champions lie 15th with five points, only one place above the relegation zone.

Since their opening day 1-0 win over Murang’a Seal, the soldiers are yet to come away from their subsequent fixtures with maximum points.

Their 3-1 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz at the Bukhungu Stadium, a weekend ago, cost head coach Danstan Nyaudo his position – ushering in Waterworks head coach Stephen Ocholla.

Ocholla’s first game in charge is one he would love to forget in a hurry considering they lost 2-1 to Bidco at their Ulinzi Sports Complex backyard on Wednesday evening.

Their challenges notwithstanding, Kibwage said they will not be approaching the tie with a laissez-faire attitude.

He is aware of the danger that the wounded soldiers possess and their determination to claim a huge scalp like that of K’Ogalo.

“Of course it’s a tough game, Ulinzi have always been a very tough opponent for us. I believe they have also the experience of winning the league. So they will also want to show something and I believe also we have a good run,” Kibwage said.

The match is another opportunity for the former Tusker and Sofapaka centreback to cement his burgeoning relationship with the fans, having joined Gor from the brewers at the start of the season.