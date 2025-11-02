Can’t stop, won’t stop: Marathon G.O.A.T Kipchoge announces seven-continent adventure amid retirement speculation

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 2, 2025 – Two-time world record holder for the men’s marathon, Eliud Kipchoge, is not about to hang up his running shoes just yet.

Kipchoge has embarked on a new adventure in his longstanding career in which he will be competing in seven marathons across seven continents across the world.

The 41-year-old says the new venture is his biggest dream yet and one of the most exciting journeys to undertake in his athletics career.

“I have dreamed of running the biggest marathons of the world. But now, I am about to start my biggest adventure. A new dream. Seven marathons. On all seven continents. Together with you. Join me on this adventure. Because together we make this world a running one,” the double Olympic champion said.

Kipchoge’s announcement comes just after he finished 17th at the New York Marathon on Sunday, clocking 2:14:36.

His race in the Big Apple marked a milestone for Kipchoge who was seeking a Six-Star feat of having competed in all the races of the World Marathon Majors.

It follows his previous participation in the other elite races, including Boston, Chicago, Berlin, Tokyo and Sydney.

New York was Kipchoge’s third race of the year after running in London and Sydney where he finished sixth (2:05:25) and ninth (2:08:31) respectively.

Looking back to his successes – including clocking a sub-two hours in INEOS Challenge – Kipchoge expressed his pride at proving that barriers don’t exist.

“Ever since I was a little boy, I fell in love with the feeling of freedom that running gave me. Watching the champions who came before me made me dream of inspiring the world myself. I was determined to break through the barriers to prove that limits don’t exist,” he said.

About his performance in Sunday’s competition, Kipchoge was happy with simply competing in the streets of New York.

“To become a Six Star Finisher in New York City is a beautiful achievement. I fully enjoyed running in the streets today hearing so much cheering and seeing so much passion. I remain grateful, motivated and inspired by this incredible city,” Kipchoge said.