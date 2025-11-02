Amunyolete Hits Five as Vihiga Queens Thrash Kisped Queens in Women’s Premier League

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 2, 2025 — Vihiga Queens continued their dominant start to the 2025/26 FKF Women’s Premier League season with a resounding 6–0 victory over Kisped Queens at Moi Stadium, Kisumu, a result powered by a sensational five-goal haul from striker Martha Amunyolete.

Amunyolete needed just a minute to announce her presence, firing home from Alice Mideri Ukiru’s assist before doubling the lead in the 4th minute. By the 7th minute, she had completed her hat-trick, this time converting Noel Shilachilo’s clever pass to put the champions in full control early on.

The second half saw the forward extend her brilliance, scoring her fourth goal in the 54th minute off a Khasiala Providence Mukalo assist, before Airin Madalina added a fifth in the 66th minute, returning to the scoresheet after being set up by Anitah Namata.

Amunyolete capped off her incredible evening with her fifth goal, making it 6–0, after a fine team move initiated by Morine Eseri.

Vihiga Queens registered 23 total shots and 11 on target, underlining their attacking dominance and clinical precision.

The win sees the four-time WPL champions retain top spot on the league table, tied on points with Kenya Police Bullets, who also recorded a 6–0 win against newcomers Gideon Starlets after a master class from Kunihira on Saturday at the Police Sacco Stadium.

Elsewhere, Ulinzi Starlets edged Zetech Sparks 1–0, Kayole Starlets defeated Kisumu All Starlets 2–0, while Kibera Soccer Women and Trinity Starlets shared spoils in a goalless draw.

With three match weeks played, the FKF Women’s Premier League is already shaping up into a tight title race between Vihiga Queens, Kenya Police Bullets, and Trinity Starlets, all showing early consistency.

For Vihiga, their unbeaten run and strong goal difference not only strengthen their grip on top spot but also send a clear statement of intent, that they remain the team to beat this season.