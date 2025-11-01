Sunshine Development Tour golfers to earn ranking points for Magical Kenya Open

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 1, 2025 – The Kenya Open Golf Limited, organisers of the Magical Kenya Open and the Safari Tour have signed a Tour Recognition Agreement with the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing (SDT).

This agreement elevates the SDT to a “Recognised tournament” offering Safari Tour ranking points which will be exclusively used to qualify for slots in the Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Golf Tour championship.

Speaking about the agreement, KOGL Chairman Patrick Obath said that whilst the Safari Tour will remain the exclusive pathway to the Magical Kenya Open, professional golfers will be able to earn Safari Tour points on the SDT.

“This agreement with the SDT will allow our Safari Tour members to earn Magical Kenya Open ranking points whilst playing on the SDT. This synergy between the Tours opens up spaces and opportunities for our professional golfers to play more golf, participate in more tournaments in their quest to earn ranking points,” Obath said.

He added that KOGL will work with SDT organisers to ensure high standards of the course as well as officiating.

KOGL Chairman Patrick Obath awards Njoroge Kibugu during the Thika Greens Leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing.

“KOGL will support the SDT with tournament officials to ensure that the course set up and officiating are maintained at a very high standard befitting of both Tours,” he said.

Obath urged all professional golfers to bring their A-game in both tournaments, to earn a slot in next year’s MKO.

“The pathway into the Magical Kenya Open will be merit based and clearly defined. The professional golfers now know what is required of them to qualify and as we progress through the season, it is their hard work, their commitment to the sport that will earn them spots into the Magical Kenya Open,” the chair said.

The SDT Betika Masters event at Vet Lab Sports Club will be the first qualifying event under this new agreement.

“We are kicking off at Vet Lab, we will also have one event in Nigeria in the coming months and all the upcoming SDT events at Limuru Country Club, Vipingo and at the Karen Country Club will all count towards the Safari Tour ranking and ultimately qualification into the Magical Kenya Open 2026,” Obath noted.