Kunihira Hat-Trick Fires Police Bullets to 6–0 Victory Over Gideon Starlets

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – Kenya Police Bullets marked their return from the international break in devastating fashion, thumping Gideon Starlets 6–0 in their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Premier League match on Saturday.

It just took 14 minutes for the Bullets to break the deadlock, and it came in style when forward Margret Kunihira produced a brilliant solo run from the halfway line before slotting home her first goal of the season.

Moments later, Zaina Namuleme doubled the lead with a stunning strike that left the Gideon Starlets goalkeeper rooted to the spot before debutant Lornah Nyabuto added the third goal to make it 3–0 inside the opening 23 minutes.

The Bullets dominated possession and nearly added a fourth before halftime, but Mary Nthambi squandered a clear opportunity in the 43rd minute as the half ended with a comfortable 3–0 lead for Vijago’s side.

After the break, Gideon Starlets showed renewed energy, pressing forward in search of a goal and coming close with a free kick that went just wide. However, their momentum was short-lived as the Bullets quickly regained control.

Coach Vijago made four substitutions that added fresh legs and attacking power, bringing in Medina Abubakar, Diana Wacera, Emily, and Puren Alukwe. The changes proved decisive as Kunihira struck again in the 62nd minute to make it 4–0, completing her brace.

In the 70th minute, Alukwe extended the lead to 5–0 with a clever strike after catching the goalkeeper off her line.

The Bullets continued to dictate play with crisp passing and high intensity, and their dominance was rewarded once more when Kunihira completed her hat-trick, sealing a commanding 6–0 win.

Late in the match, Rebecca Okwaro, returning from a long injury, replaced Kunihira to mark her comeback as the Bullets comfortably saw out the closing minutes.

The victory was a huge statement of intent from the defending champions, who showcased their depth, discipline, and attacking power.

They now turn their focus to their next league outing in Kisumu, hoping to maintain their scoring form and remain top of the table.

Head coach David Vijago made eight changes to the starting line-up that featured in their previous two games, with only Desire Natooro, Margret Kunihira, and Mary Nthambi keeping their places. The reshuffle paid off, as the Bullets looked sharp, organized, and ruthless from the opening whistle.