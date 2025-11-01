Kenyan-British Racing Star Rufus Clinches Podium Finish Ahead of Fundraiser for 2026 Season

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 1, 2025 – Fifteen-year-old Rufus Njeru Holmes, the rising Kenyan-British racing talent, continues to make his mark on the motorsport scene after an outstanding podium finish in Round 4 of the Central Rotax Max Challenge held this past weekend at Whistling Moran.

Representing Kenya with pride, Rufus competes in the British Rotax Max Championship, where he’s quickly gaining recognition for his remarkable focus, technical skill, and consistency on the track.

Rufus is thankful for the support of Rotax Kenya, its chairman Norris, his mechanic James, and all the racers at the event — who proved to be formidable opponents and made the competition an exciting and memorable one.

Following his latest success, Rufus will host a fundraiser on Saturday, November 1st, at Whistling Moran, bringing together fans, sponsors, and members of the motorsport community to celebrate his progress and raise support for his 2026 racing season.

Kenyan-British Racing Star Rufus Njeru Holmes in action at the Whistling Morans.

“Every time I race, I carry Kenya with me,” says Rufus. “It means a lot to come home, meet supporters, and share my journey. The encouragement I get from here keeps me pushing harder.”

The event will offer a chance for motorsport lovers to meet Rufus in person, hear his story, and be part of his journey as he continues to represent Kenya internationally. Funds raised will go towards training, travel, and participation in the upcoming UK and European racing circuits.