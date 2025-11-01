Gunners continue ruthless streak in Premier League with win over Burnley

LONDON, England, November 1, 2025 – Premier League leaders Arsenal continued their impressive start to the season with a comfortable win at Burnley to make it nine consecutive victories in all competitions.

Goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice sealed the win – their fifth in a row in the league – as Mikel Arteta’s side moved seven points clear at the top, albeit having played a game more than some of their rivals.

It was an impressive victory against a Burnley side that can often prove difficult to break down and had recorded back-to-back victories before facing the Gunners.

But no side has scored more goals from set-pieces than Arsenal this season and it was from one that they took the lead, Gyokeres firing in from close range from Rice’s corner.

Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka produced a one-handed save to deny Bukayo Saka, before Leandro Trossard had an effort cleared off the line.

But Arsenal got their second before the break when Rice powerfully headed in Trossard’s chipped ball.

Burnley saw more of the ball after the break and went close to getting a goal back when Florentino Luis headed over from close range, before Marcus Edwards struck the post from a free-kick with the last action of the match.

That late chance aside it was largely a trouble-free afternoon for Arsenal as they recorded an eighth win in 10 Premier League games this season.

Defeat for Burnley means they are 17th, four points clear of the bottom three.

Arsenal analysis: Set-piece danger and strong defence

Title challenges are often built on a strong defence and this game highlighted just how good the Gunners are in that area.

Burnley had scored five goals in the two games before the visit of Arsenal but they struggled to lay a glove on their opponents for much of this game.

Arsenal have not conceded a goal in any competition since 28 September – a run of seven consecutive clean sheets – and it is concerning for their rivals just how untroubled they look at the back in games.

But Arsenal are not just looking strong in defence.

They are also the most dangerous side from set-pieces in the Premier League with their opener at Burnley the 12th goal they have scored this season from a dead-ball situation.

It is still early days but with their rivals faltering, Mikel Arteta’s side are showing they have the attributes to mount a serious challenge for a first Premier League title since 2004.

Burnley analysis: Improved second half provides encouragement

It was always going to be a tough task for Burnley to get something against the league leaders, and particularly against a side who are in the form Arsenal are currently in.

Initially, there was little between the two sides as the home side’s defence stood up well to the Gunners, but conceding the opener from a set-piece left them with an uphill task.

While Burnley didn’t manage an attempt on goal in the first half, their fans will take heart from their side’s second-half performance as the Clarets saw more of the ball and were much more threatening.

They were applauded off the pitch at full-time as the battling performance in the second 45 minutes will provide encouragement for next weekend’s trip to struggling West Ham.

What next for these sides?

Arsenal return to Champions League action in midweek, travelling to Slavia Prague on Tuesday, 4 November (17:45 GMT).

Burnley’s next assignment is on Saturday, 8 November when they travel to West Ham in the Premier League (15:00 GMT).