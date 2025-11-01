Gor urged to prioritize youth development rather than buy ready-made players

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 1, 2025 – Gor Mahia patron Eliud Owalo has said that serious plans are underway to have Gor Mahia nurture and grow their own players rather than rely on buying players exorbitantly as has been the practice.

Owalo emphasized the importance of youth development academies as the backbone of football success, noting that Gor Mahia aims to build a sustainable pipeline of talent that can continuously refresh the senior team.

By fostering a robust youth system, the club seeks to instill discipline, technical skills, and loyalty among its upcoming stars, ensuring continuity and lasting legacy for future generations.

He also reiterated that Gor was keen on winning this season’s league title and also reviving its legendary status by once more winning the Africa Club championships akin to the 1987 team.

Gor Mahia patron Eliud Owalo (L) with Gor Mahia chair Ambrose Rachier (C) award kits to the team’s Youth team and women’s team.

“Going forward we are going to run Gor as a business, just like other prominent football teams do,” Owalo said.

He said this while donating sets of track suits to the Gor Mahia youth and Queens at the Jericho Toyoyo grounds on Saturday.

Owalo further promised to reach out to other prospective donors to inject more investments into the Club to catapult it to its deserved status.

He was accompanied by Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier, Vice Chair Sally Bolo, Secretary Nick Arum, treasurer Gerphas Okuku and Eliud Owalo foundation CEO George Ochieng.

As part of its renewed vision, Gor Mahia will also prioritize partnerships with educational institutions and community groups to broaden the reach of its talent scouting efforts.

These collaborations will not only spot promising young footballers but also offer holistic support through mentoring and scholarship programs, laying a solid foundation for both athletic and personal growth while strengthening the club’s ties to the local community.