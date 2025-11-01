Athletics Kenya Launch Nationwide Public Participation on Constitutional Review

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 1, 2025 — Athletics Kenya (AK) will on Monday (November 3) embark on a 12-day nationwide public participation exercise to gather feedback from athletes, coaches, officials, and athletics stakeholders on proposed amendments to its constitution.

The exercise, conducted under the guidance of the Ministry of Sports, seeks to align the federation’s governance and operations with the Sports Act 2013, as stipulated under Section 46.

The forums, which follow earlier written submissions received since September 15, will offer a platform for the athletics community to voice their opinions and strengthen transparency, accountability, and inclusivity within the federation’s leadership structure.

The regional consultations will begin on November 3 at Garissa Primary Hall (covering Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa) and Kapenguria Mtelo Hall (for Turkana, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, and Samburu).

The forums will then move to Eldoret Sports Club on November 4, targeting the athletics-rich Rift Valley region, before heading to other parts of the country.

Further sessions will be held in Kinoru Stadium (Meru), Masinde Muliro University (Kakamega), Ruring’u Stadium (Nyeri), Kisumu Social Hall, and Machakos County Hall, among others.

The final consultations will take place at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, from November 12–14, with sessions for federations, sponsors, and media representatives.

All forums will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with members of the public encouraged to also submit written memoranda via email by November 15

According to AK, the review is a crucial step toward ensuring the federation’s constitution reflects modern governance principles and supports Kenya’s continued dominance in athletics.