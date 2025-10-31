Wada wants Usada to do more to stop Enhanced Games

LONDON, England, October 31, 2025 – World Anti-Doping Agency president Witold Banka has called on the United States Anti-Doping Agency to “do more” to help prevent the Enhanced Games from taking place.

Speaking to reporters at an event in London on Thursday,, external Banka described the Enhanced Games – which permits competitors to use performance-enhancing substances under medical supervision – as “very dangerous” and an “irresponsible event”.

Las Vegas is scheduled to host the inaugural Enhanced Games – consisting of track and field, short-course swimming and weightlifting events – in May 2026.

Banka said: “Sometimes we don’t know what to say about this ridiculous idea, because from the ethical point of view, from the moral point of view, how is it possible that people come to agree to compete, taking all these prohibited substances?

“It’s completely against everything that we are doing. It’s very dangerous.

“I hope it will not happen, although there are quite important and rich people who are sponsors of this irresponsible event.”

Banka said he was “very keen” to work alongside the United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) but “it has to be based on mutual respect”, with tensions between the two organisations being high in recent times.

Earlier this year, Usada said it “fully supported” the US government’s decision to withhold a payment of $3.6m (£2.8m) to the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

That came during a dispute over the handling of a doping scandal involving Chinese swimmers who were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, despite testing positive for a banned substance months earlier.

An independent investigation found Wada did not mishandle the case or show bias towards the 23 swimmers.

On Thursday, Banka added: “We really want our colleagues from the US to do more to make sure that this event will not happen.

“There are some legal possibilities they can lobby for. Usada has made general comments, but maybe it’s time to try to convince the people who have financed this that it’s dangerous.

“That’s [Usada’s] role and responsibility because the event is going to take place in Las Vegas.”

BBC Sport has approached Usada for a response to Banka’s comments.

It has previously voiced its opposition to the Enhanced Games, with Usada chief executive Travis Tygart describing it as a “dangerous clown show, not real sport”.

What are the Enhanced Games?

The Enhanced Games were launched as a concept in 2023, with some doping measures permitted under medical supervision.

Only substances approved by the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can be taken, which is different to the list Wada allows for elite athletes.

Those behind the proposal claim it will be the ‘Olympics of the future’, allowing athletes to take drugs in a bid to break ‘world records’.

Founder Aron D’Souza believes athletes should be entitled to do what they wish with their own bodies.

But the Australian businessman’s concept has been heavily criticised for the potential impact on athletes’ health, and undermining fair play.

Among the athletes to have signed up are British swimmer Ben Proud and American sprinter Fred Kerley.