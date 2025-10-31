‘Guardiola’ furious after Mathare concede ‘stupid goals’ against Gor Mahia

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 31, 2025 – Mathare United head coach John ‘Guardiola’ Kamau has lambasted his players for conceding stupid goals against Gor Mahia and not making use of the chances that came their way.

Kamau said the team did not execute the tactical instructions to perfection, which allowed Gor to put them to the sword.

“We have conceded very stupid goals because we came into the game knowing the quality of our opponents and how good they are on the wings. We knew that they are particularly strong on the wings and we came up with a plan to contain them but it didn’t work…particularly in the second half,” the gaffer said.

The slumboys fell to goals in the second half by Shariff Musa and Bryceson Wangai, both coming from excellent wing play by K’Ogalo.

For the first, Musa got on the end of a right-wing cross from Paul Ochuoga, half-volleying the ball into the net.

Wangai was then left with acres of space on the right flank, latching on to a cross from the left, which he first miscontrolled but recovered to loop it into the net for the second.

Kamau conceded that K’Ogalo’s wingers were a menace to his charges, adding that they should have done better to contain them.

“In the first half, Shariff gave a lot of problems to us on the left wing, forcing our fullback to do a lot of defending. The instruction was to stick closer to their wingers but then we conceded the first goal from the mistake we were trying to rectify. The second goal we conceded after we were dispossessed of the ball,” the former Posta Rangers head coach noted.

Kamau added: “Something I always tell my boys is that when you are playing against the big boys, you have to make sure you don’t lose possession in dangerous areas. At the end of the day, we conceded two goals for which we only have ourselves to blame.”

The 2007 league champions also had chances to win the game but were let down by poor finishing.

One positive that the gaffer can harness from the tie is that they dominated possession.

However, the final result is one that stings like a dagger to his heart.

“As far as the performance is concerned, we played really well but at the end of the day it is the result that matters. I also feel that the players were tired after a long journey back to Nairobi (after playing Shabana in Kisii on Sunday),” Kamau said.

Their next encounter is against AFC Leopards on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium.