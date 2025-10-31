FKF slap K'Ogalo with hefty fine following ticketing chaos in league opener against Bidco - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor Mahia players line up before their match against Posta Rangers

Kenyan Premier League

FKF slap K’Ogalo with hefty fine following ticketing chaos in league opener against Bidco

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 31, 2025 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have fined Gor Mahia Ksh 300,000 for a security breach during their Kenyan Premier League opener against Bidco United on September 21 at Kasarani Stadium.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the federation’s Disciplinary Committee said the 21-time league champions violated FKF Regulations and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Disciplinary Code by failing to put in place adequate measures for ticketing and crowd control.

“The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Disciplinary Committee has found Gor Mahia FC in violation of FKF Regulations and the CAF Disciplinary Code following a security breach that occurred during the match against Bidco United on 21 September 2025 at Kasarani Stadium,” it said.

Furthermore, the committee noted that while Gor Mahia had delegated the ticketing process to a third-party vendor, this does not absolve them of responsibility for the resultant disorder.

“The Committee determined that while Gor Mahia had engaged third-party vendors to manage ticketing and access control, the club retained a non-delegable duty of care to ensure safety, order, and effective supervision during official matches,” the committee said.

The match, was characterized by chaotic scenes beforehand during which a section of fans forcefully attempted to access the stadium without tickets.

Police were forced to lob teargas as the situation spiraled out of control.

Gor went on to lose the match by a solitary strike.

The latest fine comes in the wake of this year’s Mashemeji Derby on Madaraka Day at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

Fans were seen accessing the venue through various means, including scaling the perimeter wall at the stadium to gain entry.

Press Note 31 Oct 2025 – FKF Disciplinary Case 001 DecisionDownload

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020