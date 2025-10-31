Fenerbahce games against Israeli sides moved to Munich

ISTANBUL, Turkey, October 31, 2025 – Fenerbahce’s home EuroLeague fixtures against Israeli sides Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv next month have been relocated to Germany over security concerns.

The Turkish side were scheduled to host the clubs in Istanbul on 11 and 13 November, but the games will now be played in Munich on the same dates because of what Fenerbahce said were security measures implemented by Turkish authorities.

Fenerbahce said the games will be played at SAP Garden in the German city and be “open to the participation of our fans”.

The EuroLeague defending champions also had to relocate two games against Maccabi, originally scheduled to be held in Istanbul, to Lithuania last year.

Relations between Turkey and Israel have deteriorated since Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza in response to the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023.

Large anti-Israel demonstrations have taken place across Turkey since.

Last week, Fenerbahce and fellow EuroLeague side Efes Istanbul criticised the tournament organisers’ decision to allow Israeli clubs to resume playing at home from 1 December.

The Israeli teams have been playing their EuroLeague and EuroCup home games abroad since October 2023.

It is only the latest in a series of incidents where tensions surrounding the Israel-Gaza war have affected sports.

Earlier this month, a decision was made to bar Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans from attending the Europa League fixture against Aston Villa in Birmingham on 6 November on safety grounds.

Violence also broke out before Maccabi’s match against Ajax in the same competition in November last year.

There were also protests at the Israel national football team’s 2026 World Cup qualifier games in Norway and Italy this month.

Meanwhile, Israel-Premier Tech are to drop Israel from their name from next season after the cycling team, owned by Israeli-Canadian property billionaire Sylvan Adams, were at the centre of several disruptions by protesters during last month’s Vuelta a Espana in Spain.