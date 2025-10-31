Big boost for Nairobi City players as Thunder ready to rumble at Basketball Africa League - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi City Thunder players celebrating after sealing BAL slot. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Basketball

Big boost for Nairobi City players as Thunder ready to rumble at Basketball Africa League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 31, 2025 – Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s Premier League champions Nairobi City Thunder have received a timely boost ahead of their second appearance at the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The national champions have renewed their partnership with American-based Nexford University that will see its players benefit from scholarship opportunities.

The club’s head of partnerships, Marcel Awori, says the partnership goes a long way in fulfilling their mission of enhancing their players’ lives, beyond the court.

“With such a partnership, we are enabling our athletes to be successful on and off the court. We are conscious of life after the sport and during the sport,” he said.

Speaking at the same time, Nexford University CEO Fadl Al Tarzi said the institution is motivated to enable athletes to make the most of their sporting talents while giving them a life after retirement.

“We have been learning a lot about athletes who struggle when they sort of pause their careers. We have been doing a lot of analysis of how we can help athletes across the world,” Tarzi said.

NCT – as they are also known – will be making their second appearance in the prestigious BAL competition after a dream debut in the past season’s competition.

They became the first Kenyan team to reach the group phase of the continental competition, where they featured in the Nile Conference.

However, it was a rude reality check for coach Brad Ibs’ charges who came away with one win only – an 85-76 victory over South Africa’s Made By Basketball (MBB) – while losing four games.

They will have the chance to go at it again with the big boys when they begin their journey in the East Division before hosting the Elite 16 round in Nairobi – as they did last year to book their ticket to the group phase.

NCT will undoubtedly be buoyed by their second consecutive crown this year after beating Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in the final.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020